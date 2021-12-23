Jamaica Preparing For Omicron

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is now preparing for a fourth wave of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which is expected be largely driven by the spread of the Omicron variant in the population.

Speaking at the COVID Conversations press briefing on Tuesday (December 22), Portfolio Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, said it is projected that up to 2,000 persons could be hospitalised consequent on the anticipated spread of the variant in Jamaica.

He said that preparations are being made in this regard.

“Up to this point, we have one additional field hospital at the Savanna-la-Mar Hospital, which should be finished by the end of the year,” he informed.

“We will have approximately 1,200 beds to support in-patient care for COVID cases. We do have step down facilities; so where you don’t need hospitalisation, you stay in other facilities, including being at home with support. But where hospitalisation is needed, we have up to 1,200 beds,” Dr. Tufton further advised.

During the third wave, more than 1,300 additional temporary staff were contracted to support operations in health facilities, including hospitals, as well as the vaccination programme’s execution.

“We are preserving the over 1,300 temporary employees who have been helping in the field. We have extended their employment to the end of the first quarter of next year, and that is to ensure that we have the personnel [available],” Dr. Tufton said.

He further informed that the Ministry is reviewing its personal protective equipment (PPE) requirements, so that the necessary items can be purchased and stocked.