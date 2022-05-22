Jamaica Praised for Management of Forestry Programme

Jamaica has been making significant strides in advancing critical environmental development policies with the European Union (EU) grant fund support of €16.6 million.

This is being facilitated through a financing agreement between the government and the EU, under the Improved Forest Management in Jamaica Programme. This provides budgetary support towards addressing environmental and climate change challenges.

Several of the notable outcomes were highlighted during a visibility ceremony at the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service on Friday (May 20).

Portfolio Minister, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke, noted that among the achievements were improvements to the legislative and policy framework underpinning forestry management; improved watershed management; and finalising the boundaries of the Cockpit Country.

“As a small island, protecting and managing our environment is critically important for our sustainable development,” he pointed out.

Dr. Clarke said key to the achievements recorded was work by various stakeholders across government.

These, he indicated, include the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), National Land Agency (NLA), and Forestry Department, “all of whom…played critical roles in the policy successes of this grant programme.

“It’s also important for us to recognise that that contribution [from the EU] has yielded tangible demonstrable, measurable success. That goes to show that Jamaica is a partner on which the European Union can depend, [as] when you support us with grant resources, we implement the polices that we commit to implementing,” the Minister further stated.

In his remarks, Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator the Hon. Matthew Samuda, further highlighted that during the 2021/22 fiscal year, 26 of 46 approved projects were completed by the Forestry Department, with the remaining 20 on track for completion.

He praised the department for achieving all its targets under the eight indicators identified by the government as being critical to the sustainable management of the island’s forest cover.

“I have to commend the EU for being an outstanding partner to us, particularly in terms of our… environmental preservation and conservation efforts, and in building our resilience to climate change,” Senator Samuda added.

Meanwhile, Chargé d’ Affaires and Head of Cooperation, EU Delegation to Jamaica, Belize, Bahamas, Turks and Caicos Islands and Cayman Islands, Ancieto Rodriques Ruis, commended the government on the extent of its work, to date, under the programme.

Mr. Ruis, who represented Delegation Head, Ambassador Marianne Van Steen, noted that “good progress” had been made on the National Forest Management and Conservation Plan, based on a preliminary assessment.

Additionally, he said the Forest Policy addresses activities deemed crucial to the maintenance of a “vibrant” forestry sector.

“We are also very pleased that over 5,000 students across 137 early childhood, primary, and secondary schools were engaged in a programme to improve their knowledge of forest conservation and climate change,” Mr. Ruis noted.

He also highlighted the Forestry Department’s work in providing alternative livelihoods in forest-dependent communities.

The Chargé d’ Affaires pointed out that there has been “keen focus” on equipping residents of those communities to utilise forest resources in more sustainable ways.

“It is clear that good things are happening in Jamaica’s forestry sector and the EU will continue to work in partnership with the government to bolster environmental protection across the country,” Mr. Ruis said.