Jamaica Positioning for Health and Wellness Tourism

Tourism Minister Hon. Edmund Bartlett says the ministry is putting the Blue Ocean Strategy to work, to return the sector to its pre-COVID-19 performance with arrivals and economic returns.

“A Blue Ocean Strategy calls for the creation of business models that depart from traditional models based on competition and standardisation. It will see the Ministry of Tourism pursuing enhanced value-creation through product differentiation and diversification, which will allow Destination Jamaica to open up new markets and create new demand in a unique and uncontested space,” he indicated

According to Mr. Bartlett, the strategic framework will play a critical role in resetting Jamaica’s tourism industry and positioning the sector to “meet our growth targets of five million visitors, five billion US dollars in earnings and five thousand new rooms by 2025.”

Minister Bartlett was delivering the keynote address at the opening of the third annual Jamaica Health and Wellness Tourism Conference at the Montego Bay Convention Centre, St. James, on Thursday (November 18).

He indicated said the framework calls for the establishment of innovative policies, systems, protocols and standards that “assure our visitors a safer, secure, and seamless experience while building out a new national tourism model.

Meanwhile, Minister Bartlett said Jamaica possesses the infrastructure necessary to position itself as a premier destination for health and wellness tourism.

He said globally the demand for that sub-sector has been growing annually at an average rate of over nine per cent and market value is now over US$4 trillion.

In that regard the Tourism Minister stated that the sector stands to help drive growth in Jamaica’s tourism industry.

“With its warm tropical climate, beautiful beaches washed by the cool, relaxing waters of the Caribbean Sea and alluring landscapes complemented by our natural outdoor spas and those created indoors, Jamaica possesses what it takes to capture a fair slice of that four trillion-dollar pie,” he underscored.

Chairman of the Health and Wellness Network Kyle Mais, said with travellers becoming more environmentally and health conscious, the Network continues its thrust to put measures in place to enhance Jamaica’s health and wellness products.

“There is no better time for Health and Wellness Tourism to further increase our thrust, innovation and development of products and services and take our rightful space in the global space,” he said.

“We must take note that travellers globally seek to be environmentally conscious, and they want assurance as they make more informed safety and lifestyle changes and choices, so it is vitally important for us to adjust and adapt to what they want,” Mr. Mais emphasised.

The event which ends today (November 19) is hosted by the Tourism Linkages Network (TLN), a division of the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), under the theme ‘Refresh, reboot, reawaken – the new world of health and wellness’.

The conference brings together local and international leaders in the health and wellness tourism industry who will make presentations and participate in panel discussions across a number of thematic areas, including, global wellness trends and insights; wellness travel experiences; nutrition; medical tourism; health and wellness tourism value chain; wellness in the community; spas; wellness music, and investing in wellness.