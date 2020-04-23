Jamaica Now has 252 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19

The National Influenza Centre has reported that in the last 24 hours, 19 samples have tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica to 252 as at Wednesday (April 22).

Of the 19 new cases, 9 have just been received and information on these will be provided tomorrow. The remaining 10 cases include 2 males and 8 females, with ages ranging from 20 years to 50 years. Seven (7) are associated with the workplace cluster, two (2) cases are contacts of confirmed cases and one (1) is under investigation

There are now one hundred and thirty-one (131) confirmed COVID-19 cases related to the workplace cluster. Their ages range from 18 to 52 years. They include 104 females and 27 males. Thy are primarily from the parishes of St Catherine and Kingston and St. Andrew.

The St. Catherine Health Department is monitoring the situation. A total of 647 employees have been tested and they are currently following over 500 close contacts of confirmed cases linked to the workplace cluster.

There are now 34 imported cases, 53 cases are contacts of confirmed cases, 8 are local transmission cases not epidemiologically-linked and 148 are under investigation. Of those that are under investigation, 131 cases are connected to the workplace cluster. Some 91 (37%) confirmed cases are male and 152 (63%) are female, while the age of all confirmed cases range from 2 to 87 years.

The health departments across the island are currently tracing approximately 1,409 close contacts of the confirmed cases.

The National Surveillance Unit in the Ministry of Health & Wellness has also advised that to date, a total of 2,125 samples have been tested including those for Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI), resulting in 1,872 negative and 252 positive results, with 1 sample pending.

The total number of persons recovered and released from hospital is 28 while, there are 6 deaths. Currently 230 patients remain in isolation and 71 persons are in quarantine in a government facility.