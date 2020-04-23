Jamaica Now 252 COVID-19 Cases

Story Highlights Over the last 24 hours, an additional 19 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases have been confirmed, bringing the total number of infected persons to date to 252.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, made the disclosure during a digital media briefing on Wednesday (April 22), where he provided information on 10 of the new confirmed cases.

He noted that two are males and eight are females, with ages ranging from 20 to 50 years.

Over the last 24 hours, an additional 19 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases have been confirmed, bringing the total number of infected persons to date to 252.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, made the disclosure during a digital media briefing on Wednesday (April 22), where he provided information on 10 of the new confirmed cases.

He noted that two are males and eight are females, with ages ranging from 20 to 50 years.

“Seven are associated with the workplace cluster (Alorica call centre in Portmore, St. Catherine); two cases are contacts of confirmed cases; and one is under investigation,” he informed.

The Minister said that details about the other nine cases will be provided at a later date.

Dr. Tufton noted that there are now 131 confirmed COVID-19 cases related to the Alorica workplace cluster. Their ages range from 18 to 52 years, including 104 females and 27 males. They are primarily from the parishes of St. Catherine, Kingston and St. Andrew.

There are now 34 imported cases, 53 contacts of a confirmed case, eight that are local transmission with no epidemiological link, and 148 that are under investigation.

A total of 2,125 samples have been tested for COVID-19, so far, with 252 positive, 1,872 are negative and one is pending.

“We should see quite a few hundred samples being tested over the next 24 hours, which could or may adjust the numbers in terms of positive tests,” Dr. Tufton said.

The increased number of tests is being made possible through the newly commissioned high-tech Cobas machine at the National Public Health Laboratory in Kingston, which has capacity to test approximately 380 samples per eight-hour shift and more than 1,000 within 24 hours.

Acquisition of the machine is enhancing work being done at the National Influenza Centre at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI).

In the meantime, there are 230 persons in isolation; 71 in quarantine in a Government facility; 814 in home quarantine in St. Catherine; and 31 in home quarantine in Portland.

In addition, 28 persons have recovered from the virus, while six persons have died.