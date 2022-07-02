Jamaica Must Value Its Seniors – PM

Story Highlights
- Centenarians’ Day was observed on May 20 under the theme ‘Healthy Ageing: Promoting Intergenerational Wealth’.
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, said it is important that the country recognises and appreciates its senior citizens, particularly those who have lived beyond 100 years.
He said that the Government acknowledges and continues to put programmes in place to support and protect them, including the Social Pension Programme for persons 75 years and older.
Mr. Holness was speaking during a visit with 105-year-old Winnifred Stern at her Lords Road home in Kingston on Friday (July 1).
The Prime Minister’s visit formed part of the post activities for Centenarians’ Day, observed annually by the Labour and Social Security Ministry, where persons who have reached 100 years and over are recognised.
Mr. Holness praised Ms. Stern on attaining the age of 105 and joked with her about passing her longevity on to him through hand-holding.
The Prime Minister said he was pleased that the centenarian, according to her daughter, Jaqueline Clarke, remains active, eats well and enjoys going on outings.
“An important part of living long is being able to enjoy life, and I am happy to hear that she goes out [and] she interacts, because what the science is also saying is that people who have good connections, family and friends, and have that kind of a strong social circle [fare better in their later years],” he said.
Ms. Clarke shared that her mother still makes her own bed and prepares her tea from the mint leaves she picks from her garden.
Ms. Stern, who was a housewife, who also dabbled in dressmaking and other areas of income generation, said many people marvel that she has lived this long, and have expressed to her that they want to be like her when they get old.
The Prime Minister also presented Ms. Stern with a gift basket containing food items and personal care products.
As part of post Centenarians’ Day events, Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Karl Samuda, visited 100-year-old Sylvia Lyn at her Pembroke Hall home in Kingston; while Opposition Spokesperson on Finance, Planning and the Public Service, Julian Robinson, spent time with 102-year-old Frannie Wright, at her Shalimar Avenue home in Kingston.
