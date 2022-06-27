Jamaica Moves Towards Eliminating Trans-fats From Local Food Supply

Jamaica has begun work towards the elimination of trans-fatty acids from its local food supply. This is part of efforts by the Ministry of Health and Wellness to reduce risk factors for non-communicable diseases which remain prevalent across the island.
“Work is being done to increase the capacity of government labs to assess products. Two major labs have been provided with equipment to test for Industrially Produced Trans-fatty Acids (IP-TFA) and the relevant staff members have been trained to analyse products in accordance with established guidelines,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jacqueline Bisasor-McKenzie.
She was speaking at the 170th Session of the Pan American Health Organization Executive Committee in Washington, D.C. on Friday.
Noting that significant work is ahead before the country ratifies the Plan of Action for the elimination of Industrially Produced Trans-fatty Acids– the CMO highlighted that plans are in train for the development of regulatory policy.
This includes pre-regulatory assessment in the form of a national study assessing foods that are sources of IP-TFA— findings of which have been shared with key stakeholders including the general public, the food industry, media entities, academia, government bodies, policy makers and advocacy groups.