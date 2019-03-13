Jamaica is Doing Very Well – PM Holness

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has declared that by all accounts Jamaica’s economy is doing very good and could be used as a model to other countries.

The Prime Minister made the comments today (Wednesday, March 13) to more than 60 resident Heads of Mission and Diplomats at the launch of the annual Diplomatic Week at the Jamaica Pegasus.

Prime Minister Holness said that Jamaica is in a better position compared to years past.

“By all accounts, Jamaica is doing very well, except for the opposition, and that is expected. Our economic success I believe, could be used as a model to other countries. It came at great sacrifices of the people and it came as a result of the building of social consensus,” said Prime Minister Holness.

The Prime Minister highlighted the significant infrastructure development projects taking place in the capital and noted the positive economic impact they will have on the regeneration of Kingston city.

In that regard, the Prime Minister further stated that crime is a challenge for the country. He assured the diplomats that continuous strategies inclusive of social interventions are being implemented to deal with the crime monster.

“So good things are happening. The Challenges; I believe that we are putting in place the measures to overcome them and in terms of our foreign affairs and our posture internationally, we continue to support wholeheartedly a system of multilateralism and a system of order in international affairs which will ensure that small countries like Jamaica can survive,” said Prime Minister.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade is currently hosting the annual Diplomatic Week under the theme ‘Building Stronger Partnerships for Sustainable Development’ which culminates on Friday, March 15.