Jamaica Hosts Live2Lead Global Leadership Conference

Story Highlights Jamaica will, for the second consecutive year, host the Live2Lead Global Leadership Conference, slated for Friday (October 8) at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in St. Andrew.

The conference will feature a stellar line-up of world-class leadership and business experts, who will help guide the audience to clear pathways.

The conference, now in its eighth staging, has featured presentations from several notable leaders and personalities, among them actors and businessmen Tyler Perry and Steve Harvey.

This year’s renewal of the highly anticipated event, which will also be accessible online via a secured digital platform, has attracted more than 10,000 participants, inclusive of business leaders and stakeholders from Jamaica and around the world.

The conference is being executed in Jamaica by event planning and training expert Creative Brands and Concepts Limited, in tandem with Intentional Growth LLC, under the theme ‘Renewed Change Through Resilient Leadership’.

It is designed to equip participants with practical strategies and new tools to generate plans for personal and business growth, against the background of the challenges resulting from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Consequent on the uncertainties posed by the pandemic, Live2Lead is expected to help participants make key leadership decisions.

They include New York Times bestselling author, coach, and motivational speaker, John C. Maxwell, who has sold more than 30 million books in 50 languages.

He is widely regarded as one of the foremost business leaders by the American Management Association®, and the most influential leadership expert globally by Insider Inc. Magazine.

Also slated to speak is New York Times best-selling author and entrepreneur, Jeff Henderson, who has been described as ‘the speaker not to be missed’ by Forbes Magazine.

Other scheduled speakers include IT Cosmetics founder, Jamie Kern Lima; and mental health advocate, social media influencer, and actress, Julie Mango.

Representatives of government are also expected to address participants on issues impacting local business.

Last year’s staging featured a presentation by State Minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Robert Morgan.

The event will also feature a Forbes Magazine panel of experts, who will provide in-depth insights and answers to some of the most pressing issues facing businesses globally.

Executive Director on the John Maxwell Team of global trainers, Forbes expert, and conference co-organiser, Erica McKenzie, noted that businesses grappling with the impact of COVID-19 must identify new ways to “retool and remain relevant.”

“Real leaders are needed now, more than ever, to take charge and create the changes required to get through these times,” she posited.

Ms. McKenzie emphasised that it is for this reason that the Live2Lead conference will be central to supporting thousands of leaders in business, among other sectors, across Jamaica and the world.

Registration and conference details can be accessed on the event’s website – www.live2leadjamaica.com.