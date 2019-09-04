Jamaica Has Lost Another Great Public Servant

Laurie died earlier today.

In 2007, Laurie created a political feat, by winning the Clarendon North seat for the first time in 18 years.

He made good contributions to our Parliament and country as Member of Parliament and to the wider political leadership in the country.

In addition to his chosen profession in law, Laurie was also a former army captain.

He emerged from a political family. His brother Dr Percival Broderick, served as MP for North East Clarendon from 1949 – 1989 and Senator from 1993-1997.

Indeed, Jamaica has lost another great public servant who made a significant contribution to our country.

I offer my sincere condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.