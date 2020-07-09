Jamaica has 751 COVID-19 Cases

As at Wednesday (July 8), Jamaica recorded six new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed positives for the island to 751.

The new cases consist of two (2) males and four (4) females with ages ranging from 19 to 48 years. All are imported cases, who recently came into the island on flights from the United States (5) and Canada (1).

These cases have addresses in St. Catherine (1), St. Ann (1), St. James (1), Hanover (1), and St. Elizabeth (2).

There are now 233 imported cases while 236 cases are contacts of confirmed cases; 39 are local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 are related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine; and 7 are under investigation.

The majority of the confirmed cases are females (423 or 56%) and the others (328 or 44%) are males. They range in age from 2 months to 87 years.

Of the 751 cases confirmed with COVID-19 to date; 600 or 79.9% have recovered while 17 or 2.3% have repatriated and 10 or 1.3% have died. There are 124 or 16.5% active cases currently under observation. There are currently no moderately or critically ill persons among the active cases.

The island’s testing numbers are now up 27,357, including the 751 positives, 26,548 negatives and 58 pending.

Clinical Management Summary as at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020