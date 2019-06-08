Jamaica Gets US$613,000 Grant from Green Climate Fund

Story Highlights Jamaica’s climate change mitigation efforts have been boosted bya US$613,000 provision from the Green Climate Fund(GCF) Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation (REDD+) Readiness Support and Preparatory Grant facility.

This, according to Forestry Department Public Education Officer, Nasheji-Gaye Elliott,is expected to significantly bolster the country’s preparations towards achieving REDD+ readiness over the next 28 months.

“We look forward to national support for this strategic programme, aiming to make Jamaica more prepared for dealing with climate change,” she added.

Ms. Elliott was speaking at the recent launch of the Meteorological Service Division (Met Service) 2019 Weather, Climate and Climate Change Quiz Competition, at the University of West Indies’ (UWI) Mona Campus in St. Andrew.

The GCF is part of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC) financial mechanism that assists with developing countries’ climate change adaptation and mitigation practices.

The UNFCC’s primary objective is to stabilise the concentration of greenhouse gas in the atmosphere at a level that would prevent dangerous interference with the climate system.

UN-REDD+ is a voluntary climate change mitigation approach that has been developed by the parties to the UNFCC.

Meanwhile, Ms. Elliott said much work remains to be undertaken in efforts to mitigate the impact of climate change.

She maintains, however,that this can be achieved if everyone takes the phenomenon seriouslyand plays their part in implementing key safeguards, while highlighting the importance of public education in this regard.

“It is important that our children, in particular, understand what is happening around them, know how it (climate change) affects them and how their actions either contribute to or lessen the problem… and this is even more crucial,” Ms. Elliott said.

In this regard, she said the Forestry Department endorses the Met Service initiative, “because climate change is possibly the biggest threat and largest environmental concern facing the world this century”.

“So any method used to increase awareness and support for strategies to adapt to and mitigate the impacts of climate change is necessary if we are going to win this fight,” she added.