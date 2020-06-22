Jamaica Exceeds 20,000 Mark for COVID-19 Testing

Jamaica surpassed the 20,000 mark for COVID-19 testing as at Saturday (June 20), even as the island recorded five new confirmed cases and four additional recoveries.

Testing numbers now stand at 20,160, with 657 confirmed positives and 19,443 negatives. Recoveries are up to 462 or 70%.

The five new COVID-19 cases recorded in the last day are comprised of four (4) males and one (1) female, who range in age from 12 to 47 years. Two (2) are in St. James, two (2) in St. Ann and one (1) in Kingston and St. Andrew – with investigations ongoing to confirm whether they are residents or non-residents.

All five (5) cases are imported – three (3) arriving on flights from the United States and two (2) from Canada. They bring to 153 the total number of imported cases. In addition, 222 cases are contacts of confirmed cases; 39 are local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 are related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine; and 7 are under investigation.

Some 380 or 58% of the confirmed cases are females and 277 or 42% are males. They range in age from 2 months to 87 years.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is urging the cooperation of visitors and Jamaicans returning to the island to help to keep themselves and the rest of the population safe from COVID-19 by being vigilant in the practice of infection prevention and control measures.

They are specifically advised to wear their masks during interactions with others; frequently wash hands; and sanitise commonly used surfaces. They are also to maintain a six feet distance from persons within and outside of their households and/or at their hotel accommodations, and abide by quarantine rules.

Members of the general public are also reminded to themselves always practice these measures. At the same time, anyone who is struggling with anxiety, stress or depression associated with COVID-19 is encouraged to call the Ministry’s mental health and suicide prevention help line at 888-NEW-LIFE (639-5433).