Jamaica Defence Force To Get More Aircraft

Story Highlights The Government will be spending $3.03 billion in the new fiscal year to conclude the procurement of aircraft for the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF).

This is outlined in the 2020/21 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

The Estimates were tabled in the House of Representatives on February 11 by Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke.

The Government will be spending $3.03 billion in the new fiscal year to conclude the procurement of aircraft for the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF).

This is outlined in the 2020/21 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

The Estimates were tabled in the House of Representatives on February 11 by Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke.

The project, which is slated to end in March 2023, is being spearheaded by the Ministry of National Security and financed from the Consolidated Fund.

The Estimates will be considered by the Standing Finance Committee of Parliament from March 3 to 4.