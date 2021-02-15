Jamaica Day To Be Observed On February 26

The 21st observance of Jamaica Day 2021 will be held on Friday, February 26, under the theme ‘Celebrating Jamaica: ‘Reggae the Message of Resilience and Triumph’.

The annual celebration of this calendar event is usually marked with several cultural activities undertaken by schools across the island; however, this year’s celebration will be significantly scaled down.

Senior Education Officer, Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, and Chairman of the Jamaica Day Planning Committee, Marlon Williams, told JIS News that the focus of this celebration will be on recognising the music and the people who made their contribution to its development.

However, he pointed out that schools are not expected to stage anything elaborate at their institutions, in light of the Disaster Risk Management Act, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Schools should manage their Jamaica Day activities to ensure that students adhere to the physical-distancing protocol. They are encouraged to have virtual staging of their events where possible,” he said.

Students at both the primary and secondary levels will also have the opportunity to participate in the inter-school performing arts competition, dubbed the Jamaica Day Creative Competition 2021.

This will be staged in partnership with Fontana Pharmacy, which will provide attractive prizes to include trophies, cash, plaques and tablets, through sponsorship.

Each participating school will be required to create and record a one-minute music video (maximum three minutes), highlighting the genre (Reggae Music) and the theme.

The piece should include an original song and dance as well as Fontana’s tag line, ‘It’s All Good Inside’, along with the Mantra of the Ministry of Education: ‘Every Child Can Learn, Every Child Must Learn’.

The highlight of Jamaica Day 2021 is the staging of the National Civic Ceremony, which will be televised on Television Jamaica (TVJ), starting at 9:00 a.m., in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, along with other organisations.

The Civic Ceremony will include a flag-raising ceremony, the reading of the Jamaica Day Proclamation, speeches from government ministers and cultural items.

According to Mr. Williams, Jamaica Day celebrations are not only limited to schools.

Therefore, he is inviting organisations in the private and public sectors to participate by draping their premises with the Jamaican colours (black, green and gold and bandana).

The Ministry will then determine which entity is adjudged the best decorated building in Jamaica.

“We are also expecting to see every Jamaican dressed in the national colours on February 26 as a show of patriotism and recognition of Jamaica Day 2021,” Mr. Williams said.