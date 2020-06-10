Jamaica Customs Reminds Customs Brokers and Clerks of Submission Deadline Of TCC and Police Record to Entity

The Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) is reminding Customs Brokers and Broker Clerks that they have a period of three (3) months ending June 30, 2020, to submit a valid Tax Compliance Certificate (TCC) and Police Record, following the renewal of their licences with the JCA for the period 2020-2021. This extension is only applicable for the renewal of applications, as new applications for all licences are subject to the normal requirements.

Ordinarily, documents such as the TCC and Police Record would be required upon renewal of licences. However, the JCA temporarily suspended these requirements in light of the COVID-19 crisis, which impacted the usual business operations of most organisations.

Applying for a Customs Broker Licence

Subject to the requirements of the Customs Regulations, the Customs Brokers Licensing Advisory Board (CBLAB) of the JCA is responsible for recommending the issuance of licences to Individual Applicants, Bodies Corporate and Unincorporated Associations, which undertake Customs broking functions in Jamaica.

Applying for an Individual Licence

Individuals applying for a Customs Broker licence must submit the following documents along with the prescribed application form to the CBLAB:

• Provisional licence held for not less than a year, after receiving training, while being articled to a Licensed Customs Broker;

• Typed cover letter in the applicant’s own handwriting, stating the basis of the application;

• Two (2) passport sized photographs certified by a Justice of the Peace (J.P.);

• Valid Tax Compliance Certificate (TCC);

• Valid Police Record;

• Two (2) character references, one of which should be from a J.P.;

• Proof of residence (utility bill or confirmation letter from a J.P., etc);

• Proof of age (Passport, Driver’s Licence or National ID);

• Proof of educational qualification (Mathematics and English are mandatory, except where exemptions apply).

Applying for a Body Corporate Licence Application

Bodies Corporate must submit the following, along with the prescribed application form for such licences:

• Typed cover letter stating the basis of the application;

• A certified copy of the Certificate of Incorporation;

• Two (2) character references for each director, one of which should be from a J.P.;

• Valid Police Records for each applicant;

• Valid Tax Compliance Certificate (TCC);

• One (1) passport sized photograph certified by a J.P. for each director;

• A valid Tax Compliance Certificate (TCC) in the name of the Body Corporate;

• Majority of the directors must provide:

a. Proof of age (Passport, Driver’s Licence or National ID);

b. Proof of residence ((utility bill or confirmation letter from a J.P., etc);

c. Proof of educational qualification (Mathematics and English Language mandatory, except where exemptions are applicable).

Application for Unincorporated Association Licence

Unincorporated Associations must submit the following, along with the application form for such licences:

• Typed cover letter, stating the basis of the application;

• Each member should submit:

– Two (2) certified passport size photographs;

– Valid Tax Compliance Certificate;

– Police Record;

– Two (2) character references, one of which should be from a J.P.;

– Proof of residence (utility bill or Confirmation Letter from J.P., etc)

– Proof of age (Passport Bio-page, Driver’s Licence or National ID);

– Proof of educational qualification (Mathematics and English mandatory, except where exemptions may apply);

– One member must be a Licence Customs Broker.

PLEASE NOTE:

• All applications must be submitted to the Office of the Director of Customs House Operations.

• The witnessing of signed applications is no longer required by the JCA.

• All applicants are required to sign a copy of the Code of Conduct prior to the issuing of the licence, and are also subject to a background check and to public notification.

The Agency remains fully committed to strengthening the partnership with the broker fraternity.