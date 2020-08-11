Jamaica Customs Re-Opens Corporate Offices – Urges Stakeholders to Be Vigilant

The Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) is advising its stakeholders that all its offices are now open to the public, following the closure of its Newport East and King Street offices in Kingston, on Monday, August 10, 2020, due to a confirmed case of COVID-19 with one of its employees.

A comprehensive sanitisation exercise of the facilities has since been done.

The JCA will continue to institute and practise the public health protocols geared at preventing, and combating COVID-19, and urges its stakeholders to remain vigilant in the fight against the virus.

In this respect, the Agency is reminding all its stakeholders visiting or conducting business at its locations to wear their masks, undertake temperature checks and also hand-sanitise.

The JCA is also encouraging its customers to utilise its online channels, such as Live Chat and its Customer Relationship and Feedback Platform, located on its website: www.jacustoms.gov.jm, to make queries or to lodge reports. They may also send their questions by email to public.relations@jca.gov.jm and quick.response@jca.gov.jm, or telephone 876-922-5140-8.

The JCA thanks its stakeholders for their cooperation, and will continue to serve them efficiently.