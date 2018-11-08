Jamaica Customs Offers Clarity on the Importation of Mobile Phones





The Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) is Jamaica’s principal border management entity, and its core mission of facilitating trade, optimising revenue collection and delivering high quality customer service, underpins the necessity for the Agency to conform to international best practices that govern Customs administrations worldwide.

As a core mandate, the Agency collects gazetted duties and taxes on behalf of the Government of Jamaica, on goods imported into the country. These gazetted duties and taxes are applied according to the First Schedule of the Customs Act (The Customs Tariff (Revision) (Amendment) Resolution, 2018), and other legislation such as the General Consumption Tax (GCT) Act and the Stamp Duty Act.

The JCA is also guided by international instruments of the World Customs Organization (WCO), as it relates to the classification of goods, such as the Harmonised Commodity Description and Coding System.

With respect to recent comments in the media, including social media, the Agency is reminding all importers that the duty structure on mobile telephones, whether purchased or gifted, is as follows:

 Import Duty – 20%

 General Consumption Act – 25%

 Environmental Levy – 0.5%

 Standard Compliance Fee – 0.3%

The above charges are calculated on the Cost, Insurance & Freight (CIF) value. A Customs Administrative Fee (CAF) is also applicable to the clearance of goods.

Passengers, eighteen years and older, are reminded of their US$500 allowance that is given on all personal effects and household items.

The Agency continues to improve its customer service mechanisms, and implores customers to report all complaints, make queries, or give their feedback at the various online platforms available, including by email at: quick.response@jacustoms.gov.jm or public.relations@jacustoms.gov.jm; the Agency’s website at: www.jacustoms.gov.jm via Live Chat and the Customer Relationship & Feedback Platform. Customers may also call the Public Relations & Customer Service Unit at 876-922-5140-8; toll free 1-888-287-8667; or 876-948-7849.