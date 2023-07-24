Jamaica Bauxite Mining Ltd. Hosts British High Commissioner

The Jamaica Bauxite Mining Limited (JBM) provided the British High Commissioner to Jamaica, Her Excellency Judith Slater, with valuable insights into Jamaica’s diverse economic landscape, during a tour of the entity’s operations in St. Ann, on July 20.
The tour showcased an array of revenue streams that JBM has been successfully tapping into, such as the Ochi Alkaline Spring Water, the accommodation of cruise ships and commercial vessels at the Reynolds Pier in Ocho Rios, the undertaking of a multimillion-dollar commercial and industrial park development project in Lydford, and the various bauxite mines.
During the tour, High Commissioner Slater said she was impressed by the various revenue streams beyond bauxite mining and the Reynolds pier projects and expressed admiration for the innovative approach to utilising natural resources for sustainable export and economic growth.
“It has been a fantastic afternoon to come up to the limestone quarry and to see the extent and the scale of what is already going on,” the High Commissioner said.
“The business is to expand to be able to export much more aggregate to the US. This is a growing market and it’s really big opportunities for the UK and America to work together and really to grow Jamaica’s export,” she added.
With newfound appreciation for Jamaica’s economic diversity and potential, High Commissioner Slater lauded JBM and the Jamaican Government, by extension, for the work being done and assured of further future partnerships and collaborations.
For her part, JBM Managing Director, Donna Marie Howe, said it was indeed a privilege to showcase the extensive grounds and valuable assets of the entity to the High Commissioner.
“So, it is really good for her to see first-hand what we have available in Jamaica and how we can strengthen our partnerships going forward as we grow and expand,” Ms. Howe said.
“There are a lot of development projects that we have under way, and it’s useful for them to see the extent of where we are and where we want to get to,” she added.