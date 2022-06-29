Jamaica And South Africa Deepening Relations

A plan of action is now in place to enhance bilateral relations between Jamaica and South Africa, following the signing of a Joint Communiqué on Tuesday (June 28).
The signing ceremony took place during the inaugural Jamaica-South Africa Political Consultations between the countries’ Heads of Delegation, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade in Kingston.
Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Ambassador Sheila Monteith, who headed Jamaica’s delegation, described the meeting as a “fruitful” engagement that would serve to boost the countries’ relations.
“We discussed several matters of importance at the bilateral, regional and multilateral levels that have charted a course on which we can build future programmes and initiatives,” she disclosed.
“The Jamaica-South Africa relations are not only strong, but have been fortified because of the exchange today,” she further emphasised.
Head of South Africa’s Delegation, Ambassador Maud Dhlomo, pointed out that the areas of science, technology, tourism, health, and agriculture hold potential for further partnerships between the countries.
“Tourism, I’m excited [about] because we spoke about packages, particularly for the Diaspora [and] I also think health and agriculture present a particular opportunity because of COVID-19,” she stated.
Ambassador Dhlomo noted that the South African government not only “views Jamaica as an important bilateral partner, but also a principal member of the African Diaspora.”
The consultations also featured discussions on the 2019 Jamaica/South Africa Air Services Agreement (ASA), engagement within the Commonwealth and United Nations (UN), and CARICOM-African Union (AU) engagement and reparations.