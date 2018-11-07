Jamaica and Panama to Cooperate in Education, Tourism and Maritime Development

Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (right), speaks with Ambassador of the Republic of Panama, His Excellency Alexis Eduardo Sandoval Cajar (centre) and his wife, Yomaris Franco de Sandoval (right), at a reception held on Monday (November 5) at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in Kingston, to observe the 115th Anniversary of Panama’s Independence Day. + - Photo: Adrian Walker Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (right), speaks with Ambassador of the Republic of Panama, His Excellency Alexis Eduardo Sandoval Cajar (centre) and his wife, Yomaris Franco de Sandoval (right), at a reception held on Monday (November 5) at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in Kingston, to observe the 115th Anniversary of Panama’s Independence Day. Story Highlights Jamaica will be assisting the Republic of Panama in the areas of education, maritime development and community tourism.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., made the announcement while speaking at a reception on November 5 at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in Kingston to observe the 115th anniversary of Panama’s Independence Day.





Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., made the announcement while speaking at a reception on November 5 at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in Kingston to observe the 115th anniversary of Panama’s Independence Day.

Senator Charles Jr. said that follow-up activities have begun in the three areas, noting that the first one will be in the field of education.

“We are happy to see that one of the first areas for cooperation will be in the field of education with the upcoming visit of Professors from Panama who will be participating in the first phase of a knowledge exchange project with regard to tourism education,” he said.

The State Minister said that cooperation in maritime development received a boost last month with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Caribbean Maritime University and the International Maritime University of Panama.

“The MOU will see the universities collaborating in the implementation of international maritime conventions and other activities aimed at supporting the development of the maritime sector in the Western Hemisphere,” he added.

The Senator congratulated the people of Panama for the country’s “remarkable economic and social development that has been achieved over the many years”.

“Indeed, Panama continues to play a leading role in the region in the areas of logistics and services, and Jamaica can, undoubtedly, learn from your expertise,” he said.

He noted that Jamaica’s links to Panama date back to the late 1800s when hundreds of Jamaicans migrated to the country to work on the railway and later to construct the Panama Canal.

Meanwhile, Ambassador of the Republic of Panama, His Excellency Alexis Eduardo Sandoval Cajar, said it was a great honour to celebrate the anniversary in Jamaica.

“November 5 should always be in the minds and hearts of all Panamanians who today recognise the valuable contributions of the heroes of the country that made Panama a sovereign and independent country,” he said.