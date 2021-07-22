Jamaica And Costa Rica Mark 50 Years Of Diplomatic Relations

The Government of Jamaica and the Republic of Costa Rica will remain committed to working together for the advancement of both nations. So said the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith.

She was giving her remarks at the 50th Anniversary Commemoration of Diplomatic Relations between the two countries that was held virtually on Wednesday, (July 21).

“Jamaica and Costa Rica are united for the challenges faced by middle-income developing countries,” she said.

Minister Johnson Smith also stated that both countries continue to advocate in the international community for urgent action to be taken to ensure sustainable recovery from the global pandemic.

In support of her statements, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship of the Republic of Costa Rica, His Excellency, Rodolfo Solano Quirós, said: “Despite the challenges of the pandemic, our countries work together on a strong bilateral and multilateral agenda”.

He said the Republic of Costa Rica partnered with Jamaica to help promote access to vaccines, assist Jamaican students with scholarships, and identify priority areas of sustainable tourism.

Meanwhile, Senator Johnson Smith noted that Jamaica’s strong presence in the Republic of Costa Rica has enriched cultural expressions and enhanced the prospects for diasporic engagement.

“We believe that your unique capacity for human, social, financial, and intellectual capital, along with the unabashed pride of your dual homelands, will continue to benefit both Jamaica and Costa Rica,” she said.

According to the Minister, there are more than 64,000 persons of Jamaican descent in Costa Rica, with the majority living in Puerto Limón, which is considered the largest Jamaican community in Central America.