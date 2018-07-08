Jamaica and Chile to Share Expertise in Sports

+ - Photo: Dave Reid Story Highlights The agreement, which was signed on Saturday (July 8), will see local coaches travelling to Chile to conduct sports clinics in track and field, while Chilean coaches will come to Jamaica to conduct training in gymnastics, field hockey and tennis.

Speaking at a press briefing following the signing, Mr. Holness said Jamaica and Chile have enjoyed excellent bilateral relations, noting that sports is one of the many areas of cooperation benefiting both countries.

President Piñera was a special guest for the 39th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), which took place at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James from July 4-6.



Jamaica and Chile will benefit from shared expertise in sports, under a Declaration of Intent, which will be executed over the next year.

The signing followed bilateral talks between Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, and President of the Republic of Chile, His Excellency Sebastián Piñera, at the Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort and Spa in St. James.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr, and Chile’s Under Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Alfonso Silva Navarro affixed their signatures to the document.

“President Pinera’s visit, which follows less than a year after my visit to Chile, reflects our two countries’ commitment to continued engagement at both the technical and highest political levels,” he said.

President Piñera welcomed the agreement, noting that his country has much to learn from Jamaica in the area of sports, particularly in terms of “running with greater speed.”

“That’s why this commitment to help each other in terms of how to share good practices and good experiences in sports will be extremely helpful, not only for the quality of life, but also for the quality of our health and the quality of our participation in so many different sports events,” he said.

Chile and Jamaica established diplomatic ties more than 50 years ago.

The Chilean President addressed CARICOM Heads during the third plenary session of the meeting.

The Conference of Heads of Government is the supreme organ of CARICOM and determines and provides its policy direction.