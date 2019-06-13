Jamaica Aligned to the Development Process – PM Holness

Story Highlights Prime Minister Andrew Holness has stressed the critical importance of strategic development planning.

The Prime Minister was speaking during a meeting with the Director General of the United Nations office in Geneva Mr Michael Møller.

The Prime Minister also noted that Jamaica has always been aligned through the development goal process and Jamaica established its own national development framework, Vision 2030. He said the national goals are also aligned with and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

In that regard, Mr Moller welcomed Prime Minister Holness’ appointment to co-chair along with France and Qatar UN Climate initiative to raise funds for climate financing by 2020.

Prime Minister Holness noted that his role is not only about mobilising the global resources but also mobilising global attention to the issue of climate change.

The Prime Minister also met with the Director General of the World Trade Organization, Mr Roberto Azevêdo.

The discussions focused on trade of the future which includes the digital economy. The Prime Minister noted that many countries will now have to grapple with the issue of a borderless economy and trade, and they must find creative ways to ensure that digital platforms are regulated but also safe, and secure.

The Prime Minister wrapped up his visit with an engagement with the Diaspora and diplomatic communities in Switzerland.

Earlier, Prime Minister Holness had been invited to give the keynote address at the 108th International Labour Conference on the occasion of the International Labour Organisation centenary.