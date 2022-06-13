Jamaica 60 Commemorative Album to Be Released

A Jamaica 60 commemorative album will be released in lieu of this year’s Jamaica Festival Song Competition.
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange said this commemorative album will comprise various artists and genres.
“The process has started. With or without a Jamaica Festival Competition we will have a Jamaica 60 commemorative album… A number of persons have expressed an interest to make a contribution,” Ms. Grange said.
She was speaking at the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) virtual press briefing held on Saturday (June 11).
Some of the artistes who have already committed to be on the album include Shaggy, Marcia Griffiths, Freddy McGregor and others.
Minister Grange recently announced the omission of the Jamaica Festival Song Competition from this year’s Jamaica Festival package due to unsatisfactory entries.
There was a total of 123 entries of which, only three submissions were identified as attaining the standards of the Competition. These songs will be included on the commemorative album.
Consideration is also being given to selecting one as the theme song to mark the Jamaica 60 celebrations. Details on this will be provided shortly.
Noting that Jamaica festival songs have increased in popularity globally, with several songs being streamed on over 30 digital platforms internationally, Minister Grange said she stands by the decision to forego this year’s Competition to protect the integrity of the annual event.
For his part, Chairman of the Festival Song Committee, Orville Hill said the Jamaica Festival Song Competition is an important part of the annual Independence celebrations.
“We will not have a Festival Song Competition as we have known it, but it does not mean that we will not have festival songs to effectively guide and drive the nation as we come together. The Festival Song has really been the nucleus of our Independence celebrations,” he explained.
Mr. Hill said the JCDC will be intensifying its Jamaica Festival Song workshops island wide over the next 12 months, to provide guidance to persons interested in participating in the 2023 Festival Song Competition.