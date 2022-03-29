‘Jamaica 60’ Activities Launched In Canada

Jamaicans in Canada have organised a four-month-long series of activities to mark the island’s 60th anniversary of Independence under the theme ‘Reigniting a Nation for Greatness’.
The celebrations will kick off with an Independence Church Service at Faith Sanctuary in Toronto on July 31 and culminate on October 21, with Helping Hands Jamaica Foundation’s ‘Jamrock’ gala.
Other activities include a Bob Marley exhibition, flag-raising ceremonies, 5K Jam-Walk and brunch, illumination of Niagara Falls, gospel concert, film screening, fashion shows and food festivals.
The Jamaica 60 activities in Canada were officially launched at the Toronto Event Centre on Saturday (March 26), followed by a Jamaica 60 Canada church service at the Praise Cathedral Worship Centre Church in Mississauga on Sunday (March 27).
Both events were attended by Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, and Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange.
In a video message at the church service, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, said that Canada has been a valuable partner in supporting Jamaica’s development in security, climate change, education, and healthcare.
“This strong and enduring relationship, forged before Independence in 1962, sets the stage for even greater collaboration as evidenced by our joint endeavours within the United Nations on financing for development in the era of COVID-19 and beyond,” she said.
She further lauded Jamaicans in Canada for their ongoing contributions to the island’s growth and development.
“The Government of Jamaica recognises your invaluable philanthropic efforts to build capacity within institutions dedicated to education and healthcare,” Senator Johnson Smith said, noting that the donations have had a significant impact on the lives of children and underserved communities.
In addition, she said that the donations in response to COVID-19, helped front-line workers to perform their duties safely and effectively.
Celebratory activities across Canada are being spearheaded by the High Commissioner of Jamaica to Canada, Her Excellency Sharon Miller and Consul General, Lincoln Downer.