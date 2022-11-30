Jamaica 4-H Clubs Observing National Leaders Week

Jamaica 4-H Clubs chapters in schools and communities and other groups under the national network are currently observing National Leaders Week.
The organisation’s Public Relations and Marketing Manager, Karelle McCormack, told JIS News that the entity marks the occasion annually during the last week of November into early December.
“So, this is for all the 4-H leaders who are members of the National Leaders Association. Our 4-H leaders are, for the most part, teachers who lead the clubs in schools but, of course, we have leaders at the community and other levels,” she explained.
Ms. McCormack indicated that week-long activities are now under way, with the organisation having already held a church service in Westmoreland on Sunday (November 27).
She advised that other programmed activities include a ‘Day of Care’, “where they [the leaders] visit a particular project and give out gifts”, as also a webinar to discuss issues affecting the organisation.
The activities culminate on Friday (December 2), when the organisation stages its annual general meeting.
Representatives attending will reflect on engagements during the previous year, and recognise outstanding 4-H leaders with special prizes and awards.
The meeting is slated for the Denbigh 4-H Training Centre at the Denbigh showground in Clarendon.
Established in 1940, the Jamaica 4-H Clubs is the youth training arm of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries.