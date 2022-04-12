JADCO To Implement Paperless Collection Of Data

The Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission (JADCO) will be implementing a paperless solution for the collection of doping control data.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, gave details while providing an update on the work of the Commission during a ceremony to hand over laptop computers to Guy’s Hill High School, at the Commission’s offices, on Ballater Avenue in St. Andrew, recently.

She said training has been provided by the World Anti-Doping Agency. “Additional users will receive training from JADCO during the first quarter of the financial year,” the Minister added.

Ms. Grange noted that JADCO is now part of the CONCACAF project in the North America, Central America and the Caribbean region.

“As a result, the Commission will be increasing the testing of national and international footballers,” she said.

The Minister noted too that an impact study is being done on the programmes conducted by JADCO.

She explained that the purpose of the impact study is to ascertain the effectiveness of the Commission’s programmes and to get recommendations from stakeholders on the ways the services can be improved.

“As required by the international standard for education, the impact study will now be done annually,” Ms. Grange said.

She added that the Commission has also started the consultation and implementation for ISO 9001 quality management system certification, to meet international requirements.

Ms. Grange said this will demonstrate the Commission’s ability to consistently provide anti-doping services that meet international standards.

“The world can see that the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission continues to work assiduously to fulfil its mission and to foster a dope-free environment, promoting the ethics and spirit of sport through education, testing, advocacy and coordination of an effective anti-doping programme,” she added.

The Minister said the Commission has grown over the years and is now highly respected across the world for the work that it has done.

“We have an organisation that is well respected… . JADCO is ensuring that clean sports continue to be the hallmark of the Jamaican athletes,” she emphasised.

Meanwhile, she said the Ministry is pleased with the progress that the Commission continues to make.

“We are committed to support the development of all sporting disciplines and to support JADCO in ensuring that while we excel in sports, we also ensure that we promote clean sports,” the Minister said.

She lauded JADCO for the acquisition of 25 laptops valued at approximately $4 million that will be presented to students.

“This is part of JADCO’s continuing effort to partner with the Ministry of Education and Youth to include anti-doping information in the curriculum of schools,” Ms. Grange said.