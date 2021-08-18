JAAA Seeking Additional Support For Country’s Athletes

President of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA), Garth Gayle, says the organisation is seeking to establish avenues of sponsorship for athletes, and will be lobbying public support for this undertaking.

Mr. Gayle told JIS News that the initiative will target corporate Jamaica, members of the Diaspora, and all well-thinking Jamaicans who are interested in supporting the country’s sportsmen and women.

“The funds that come in from those individuals will go to a specific athlete of their choosing. We have a wide array of our top junior and senior athletes, and we are going to the public because there are persons who would want to help,” he explained, while assuring that the JAAA will take steps to ensure transparency in the process.

Noting that the sports calendar promises to be active over the next three to four years with the upcoming World Championships, Commonwealth Games and junior competitions, Mr. Gayle said sponsorship would be critical in the athletes’ preparations.

“The athletes can use it to improve their training, nutrition, medical concerns…equipment, and coaching fees,” he outlined.

Mr. Gayle said while the Government, through the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, provides some support for athletes, more is needed.

He said German multinational athletics apparel designer and manufacturer, Puma, also provides critical support to Jamaican athletes.

“We [and by extension] the Government can only do so much. But we believe that, collectively, there are persons who are more than willing to participate and play their part in helping our athletes,” Mr. Gayle maintained.