J$3.5M for the National Chest Hospital From RalRosa Foundation

The National Chest Hospital in Kingston is to benefit from a gift of J$3.5 million dollars from the RalRosa Foundation, for the purchase of much-needed medical equipment.
President of Health Concepts International and Chair of the RalRosa Foundation’s fundraiser, which took place in June, Dr. Jacqui Watson, said the proceeds from the inaugural event will be handed over on Thursday (September 1).
“Access to quality healthcare is a basic human right but many underserved communities in developed and developing countries go without this basic need, contributing to huge inequities,” remarked RalRosa Foundation’s Dr. Jacqui Watson.
The National Chest Hospital is expected to purchase a portable diagnostic ultrasound machine as well as a portable desktop spirometer for lung assessments.
Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States Her Excellency Audrey Marks, who attended the June fundraiser, welcomed the donation. She noted that “this J$3.5-million gift to our public health system will have a substantial impact on the lives of many who depend on this hospital for access to quality healthcare. We are grateful to Dr. Watson and the Watson family for this generous donation”.
The RalRosa Foundation was established by the children and grandchildren of Keith Ralston and Phyllis Rosa Watson to honour their memory. Its mission is to support organisations, primarily in Jamaica and the Washington DC metropolitan region, to improve access to quality healthcare services and lifesaving medical equipment.
The fundraiser was held at the Washington DC Hillwood Estate Museum and Gardens, the former residence of late businesswoman, socialite, philanthropist and art collector Marjorie Merriweather-Post.
The auspicious gathering brought together members of the Washington DC healthcare and business communities.
The second annual RalRosa Foundation’s event is slated for Sunday, June 25, 2023, on the beautiful grounds of the Hillwood Estate in Washington DC.