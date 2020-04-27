J. Wray And Nephew Donates Food Packages

Story Highlights Food packages worth $10 million will be distributed to communities across Jamaica by J. Wray and Nephew Limited as a response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

This will be done at central points in the various communities, and the needy and vulnerable, especially in remote areas throughout the country, will be targeted.

Commercial Director for Jamaica and the Caribbean at the company, Michelle Brown-Sinclair, told JIS News that her organisation is aware of the impact COVID-19 has had on rural and small communities, “especially where community bars are significant contributors to the local economies”.

“We are, therefore, distributing over 5,000 packages consisting of basic food items that have been packaged by our partner, the Lasco Chin Foundation,” she said.

“There are approximately 10,000 community bars operating in Jamaica… . We are committed to offering support through these groups because we know the potential of community bars and their impact. After all, we remember that J. Wray and Nephew Limited, a major contributor to GDP and a champion of brand Jamaica, had its genesis as a community bar with Wray’s Tavern in downtown Kingston,” Ms. Brown-Sinclair added.

This commitment by the company comes following its donation of some 100,000 litres of high-strength alcohol to the health sector for sanitisation purposes in hospitals and homes, in March.

It also comes on the heels of $5 million worth of food packages to residents of Corn Piece in Clarendon and $5 million to the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) COVID-19 Jamaica Response Fund.