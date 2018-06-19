ISO Quality Systems Implementation Technicians Called on to be Agents of Change

Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Audley Shaw (left), speaks with Project Manager, Strategic Public Sector Transformation Project, Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, Othneil Hemans, after the launch of the ISO Quality Systems Implementation Technicians (Q-SITs/Junior Consultants) Training Course, at the Management Institute for National Development (MIND) in St. Andrew on Monday (June 18). + - Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Audley Shaw (left), speaks with Project Manager, Strategic Public Sector Transformation Project, Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, Othneil Hemans, after the launch of the ISO Quality Systems Implementation Technicians (Q-SITs/Junior Consultants) Training Course, at the Management Institute for National Development (MIND) in St. Andrew on Monday (June 18). Story Highlights Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Audley Shaw, has encouraged the recently contracted ISO Quality Systems Implementation Technicians (QSITs/Junior Consultants) to be true agents of transformation in Jamaica.

The project is supported by the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries.

“The launch of the ISO Quality Systems Implementation Technicians Training Course is a significant step forward for transformation in the public sector,” Mr. Shaw said.

“Let me also congratulate the junior consultants who will be contracted as ISO Quality Systems Implementation Technicians… . I hope that you will be the true agents of transformation,” the Minister added.

Mr. Shaw said the Government has already started playing its part with regard to the Strategic Public Sector Transformation Project, by revising the National Quality Policy last year.

“As Government, we must lead by example with our own operations based on international standards and encourage the private sector to follow. The Government of Jamaica is committed to the strengthening of Jamaica’s National Quality Infrastructure. One demonstration of this commitment has been the revision of our National Quality Policy in 2017,” Mr. Shaw said.

“The Policy affirms Government’s commitment to the standardisation on the ISO 9001 Quality Management System,” he added.

The ISO 9001 QMS is a formalised procedure that documents processes, procedures and responsibilities for achieving quality policies and objectives; helps coordinate and direct an organisation’s activities to meet customer and regulatory requirement; and improve effectiveness and efficiency on a continuous basis. It is also the international standard specifying requirements for quality management systems.

Mr. Shaw said the Government will be continuously encouraging all ministries, departments and agencies to implement the ISO 9001 Standard and get certified.

“Standards enable businesses to become more competitive, facilitate easier trade as well as the advancement of industries. We must, therefore, ensure that we build a culture of quality, which sees standards becoming a part of our everyday lives,” the Minister said.

“ISO 9001 can be used by any organisation, large or small, regardless of its field of activity. In fact, there are over one million companies and organisations in over 170 countries certified to ISO 9001 standard,” he noted.

Mr. Shaw thanked the World Bank for its support in financing the project.

The ISO Quality Systems Implementation Technicians will go through an intensive two-week training programme from June 18 to 30, after which they will be placed in agencies across government, and work under the supervision of senior ISO Quality Systems Consultants.