Island Traffic Authority Depot in Spanish Town Closed Under Quarantine Period

The Ministry of Transport and Mining advises that the Island Traffic Authority (ITA) Depot in Spanish Town is closed based on the St. Catherine quarantine, which took effect Wednesday April 15, 2020 and continues through Wednesday May 6, 2020.

All other depots remain operational at this time.

While the Ministry is aware of the importance of attaining a motor vehicle’s certification of fitness, the wellbeing of its employees and the people of Jamaica are of paramount importance.

The Ministry of Transport and Mining apologises for the inconvenience caused and thanks their customers and members of the public for their understanding and observing the measures outlined by the Ministry of Health and Wellness in combatting this pandemic.

Persons are also encouraged to continue to practice the safety guidelines recommended by the Ministry of Health and Wellness and utilize the Covid-19 helpline at 888-ONE-LOVE (663-5683) for any suspected cases.