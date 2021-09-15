Investors Urged To Get Involved In Fisheries Sector

Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Floyd Green, is urging interested persons to get involved in the island’s fisheries sector, noting that now is a great time to invest.

“Whether you want to look at artisanal, industrial, inline, recreational fishing or you want to engage in aquaculture or mariculture farming, this is a great time to be involved in fisheries. We oftentimes do not recognise that our ocean size is over 25 times our land-mass size,” he pointed out.

“We have a lot more to sustainably harvest from our oceans. I say to everybody – get involved and get registered, get licensed. We are going to make it easier for you but now is a great time to invest in our fisheries sector so that we can move Jamaica forward and that we can rebuild from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,” Minister Green added.

He was giving an update on developments under the Fisheries Licensing and Registration System project, during a recent JIS Television ‘Get the Facts’ interview.

The new electronic system, which will come on stream shortly, will reduce the processing time for licensing and registration for fishers and fishing vessels.

Minister Green said that among those who will benefit from the system are persons interested in recreational and sport fishing, who will soon be able to easily access a licence to undertake the activity.

“What will happen is that those who participate in the recreational sport sector will be able to get it (licence) to go out in real time and we can monitor them in real time. It will really not only be a big game changer but it will become a revenue earner,” he noted.

Minister Green said that the development will benefit visitors to the island who want to engage in sport fishing, thereby enhancing the tourism product.

“A number of times tourists will say to us, we want to engage in sport fishing, but our manual registration process, [is too long]. With the [electronic] process, within a day they can come into Jamaica, enjoy our beautiful sand, sun, and beaches. They will be able to access online, from their hotel room, this licensing platform to register, get licensed go out and fish, and enjoy Jamaica,” he said.