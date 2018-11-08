Int’l Teacher Task Force Forum Opportunity to Share Ideas

Stakeholders attending the International Task Force on Teachers for Education forum, being held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James from November 5 to 9. + - Photo: Serena Grant Stakeholders attending the International Task Force on Teachers for Education forum, being held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James from November 5 to 9. Story Highlights Ministry of Education, Youth and Information Region 4 Director, Dr. Michelle Pinnock, is hailing the staging of the International Task Force (ITF) on Teachers for Education forum, noting that it presents an opportunity for countries to come together to exchange ideas.

The TTF’s Annual Meeting and 11th Policy Dialogue Forum is being hosted by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) from November 5 to 9 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James.





Speaking to JIS News on the third day of the event on Wednesday (November 7), Dr. Pinnock said “it’s very important that in education we come together for the business of networking, collaborating and looking at best practices”.

“For this forum, we are focusing on the importance of teacher education, because education drives all sectors. So when we are able to come together as a global village and speak about different teaching techniques used in different parts of the world, then we are going to have a number of takeaways. One might be able to hear how persons from other countries are dealing with similar issues and what solutions they have put in place to combat them,” she added.

Dr. Pinnock said that a key objective of the forum is to encourage teachers to further their education “because we want them to understand that their initial training received years prior will not be sufficient in the long run; continuous professional development is very important”.

Programme Manager at Jamaica National Commission for UNESCO, Dr. Maria Smith, said that the forum will provide stakeholders with useful information about self-improvement.

“A lot of information has been shared about how to improve, whether you are in management, teaching or any area of planning. There is a lot to be gleaned from this forum,” she said.

She noted that sessions held highlighted the need for teachers to not only place emphasis on education but also skills development.

Wednesday’s morning session featured speakers from Vietnam, England and Senegal, who gave presentations on teacher quality, digital skills and teacher education.

Representatives from 84 countries are participating in the forum, which is being held under the theme ‘Strengthening teacher education: prerequisite for quality teaching, training and learning’.

It involves partnership with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information through the Jamaica Teaching Council (JTC).

The International Task Force on Teachers for Education is an international alliance coordinating efforts to provide qualified motivated teachers to achieve Sustainable Development (SDG) Goal 4 – to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.