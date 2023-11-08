Inter-Agency Communication Being Enhanced

Inter-Agency Communication Being EnhancedNovember 8, 2023
The Full Story
Since 2019, 49 ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) have been connected to GovNet within the Kingston Metropolitan Area, signifying a giant leap towards enhancing inter-agency communication.
Prime Minister, the Most. Hon. Andrew Holness, made the disclosure during a statement to the House of Representatives on Tuesday (November 7).
GovNet is the underlying platform that will provide a secure network for all MDAs.
Mr. Holness said the work is being led by eGov Jamaica Limited, which now falls under the Office of the Prime Minister.
He informed that support is being provided from several strategic partners, such as the National Works Agency (NWA); Ministry of Science, Energy, Telecommunication and Transport (MSETT); Spectrum Management Authority (SMA); Ministry of Education and Youth (MOEY); the Universal Service Fund (USF), and the Transformation Implementation Unit (TIU) of the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service.
“The NWA is providing project management services to supervise the installation of underground fibre-optic cables to connect the four GovNet Core Sites located at the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, eGovJamaica Limited, National Works Agency, and Jamaica Urban Transit Company Limited (JUTC) Depot on Ashenheim Road,” Mr. Holness said.
He added that this aspect of the GovNet project is funded through the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), in the amount of US$850,000.
Mr. Holness informed that the GovNet Core site will house the main networking equipment that will facilitate the transmission of data across the island between government agencies.
“The civil works which will enable the installation of underground fibre-optic cables is in progress along major thoroughfares in the Kingston Metropolitan area,” he noted.
These, he said, include routes along Old Hope Road, Hope Road, Spanish Town Road, Maxfield Avenue and Marescaux Road.
These works are expected to be completed by March 31, 2024.