Portland East MP Says SCHIP Provides Economic Benefits to Constituents

Portland East MP Says SCHIP Provides Economic Benefits to ConstituentsBy: November 2, 2023 ,
Member of Parliament (MP) for Portland East, Ann-Marie Vaz, says the multibillion-dollar South Coast Highway Improvement Project (SCHIP) is providing economic benefits to her constituents.
Mrs. Vaz noted that the construction of the highway has provided job opportunities for persons.
“Kalilah Reynolds, Jamaica’s leading business financial journalist, reported in August of this year that land prices have increased 61 per cent since 2019 when the highway was announced,” she said.
Mrs. Vaz was making her contribution to the State of the Constituency debate in the House of Representatives, on Wednesday (November 1).
The Member of Parliament, however, pointed to some challenges being experienced, noting that the contractors have never undertaken the scope and magnitude of work that they have been tasked to do.
“Never in Jamaica’s history have we seen this magnitude of road network that is being undertaken in the east,” she added.
Mrs. Vaz said that when the highway is completed, not only will residents benefit economically “but the contractors would have learned valuable lessons”.
“We thank them for stepping up to the plate, and we also know that China Harbour has learned valuable lessons. Sooner than later, this pain will be forgotten, and Portland will continue its rise as the place of choice to live, work and raise our families,” she added.
The SCHIP represents the largest integrated infrastructure programme of works to be undertaken in the country.
This project spans the parishes of St. Andrew, St. Thomas and Portland, and traverses the communities of Bull Bay, Mezgar Gardens, Albion, Yallahs, Morant Bay, Seaforth, Cedar Valley, Port Morant, Golden Grove, Hector’s River, Boston and Port Antonio.
The approximately US$400-million project is slated for completion in 2024. The SCHIP is being executed in three parts: Part A – May Pen to Williamsfield, 28 kilometres (km); Part B (ii) – Harbour View to Yallahs Bridge, 17.4km; and Part B (iii and iv) – Yallahs Bridge to Port Antonio and Morant Bay to Cedar Valley, 123.65km.