  • Keyword

  • Date Range

  • Category

  • Content Type

PHOTOS: State Minister Smith Attends Make Your Mark Personal Etiquette Conference

November 2, 2023
Education
Share
PHOTOS: State Minister Smith Attends Make Your Mark Personal Etiquette Conference
Photo: Dave Reid
Minister of State in the Ministry of Education and Youth, Hon. Marsha Smith (left), is presented with a copy of the book ‘A to Z of Leading a Professional Life’, by author and Principal Director of Make Your Mark Group, Dr. Jacqueline Coke-Lloyd. The presentation was made during the Group’s Business and Personal Etiquette Conference on Wednesday (November 1) at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.  

The Full Story

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education and Youth, Hon. Marsha Smith (right), greets Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) President, Metry Seaga, during the Make Your Mark Group Business and Personal Etiquette Conference. The event was held at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on Wednesday (November 1). Looking on is Make Your Mark Group Principal Director, Dr. Jacqueline Coke-Lloyd.
Last Updated: November 2, 2023

More From: Education
B.B. Coke Students Urged to Find Safe Spaces to Resolve Conflicts
By: Serena Grant, Nov 01, 2023
Gov’t Committed to Safety and Security of Students
By: Garfield L. Angus, Oct 31, 2023
Students Share in Mobay Chamber of Commerce Farm-to-Table Experience
By: Serena Grant, Oct 31, 2023

Skip to content