Intelcia Projects 23 Per Cent Increase in Employees by Year End

Global outsourcing company Intelcia is projecting a 23 per cent increase in its employees by the end of 2022.

The company, which currently has 608 employees, is expecting to employ an additional 142 persons by the end of this year.

This information was shared by Cluster Director for Intelcia Jamaica, Mireille Debruycker, at a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’, on Friday, September 23.

“Our first site is here in New Kingston, and we currently have 608 people already at work. The site can grow further, and our intent is to do that by the end of this year to about 750 people,” Ms. Debruycker noted.

The Cluster Director said the organisation is on a fast growth pattern, and “our most important asset is really signing the right people for the right positions”.

“This is all going to be about partnership, and we are aware that with the Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), we will see that ongoing support, which will help the site to grow,” Ms. Debruycker said.

“The number of employees can easily be exceeded with the right strategy in bringing on new employees, and not just our contact centre agents. We are talking about support, training, human resources – anything that is needed to effectively and efficiently operate a world-class contact centre,” she argued.

Meanwhile, Head of the Global Digital Services Unit at JAMPRO, Vivion Scully, assured that JAMPRO will continue its mission to drive economic development through growth in investment and export.

“Jamaica has been garnering significant attention as an outsourcing destination for several years now. We have been growing at a clip of about 20 per cent annually, with numbers currently exceeding 55,000 employees within the sector,” he noted.

Mr. Scully said that since the country began its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, approximately 20,000 positions have been added to the sector.

“We are initiating numerous programmes to continue to drive the availability of talent and to prepare graduates out of high school and universities for the sector,” he added.

Mr. Scully shared that Jamaica has secured various global outsourcing players to join its growing global digital services sector throughout the years, and “with Intelcia being our first Moroccan company, we are going the extra mile to ensure its comfort level in doing business in Jamaica, and so we will continue to provide the necessary support to continue its growth”.

Intelcia officially opened its first Caribbean office in Kingston on Thursday (September 22).