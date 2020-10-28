Institute of Jamaica Hosts Competition for Young Students

The Institute of Jamaica (IOJ), through its Programmes Coordination Division, is hosting a competition, titled, ‘Colour Me’, which targets students between six and 12 years old.

In an interview with JIS News, Programmes Manager of the Division, Georgette Francis, said it is a light-hearted initiative that is being used to engage the children in a creative way during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is something to get the children’s minds off what is happening and to relate to the world in a better way,” she said.

The students will be required to colour five pieces of illustrations that are designed by Latoya Wakefield, a Jamaican Artist, and Children’s Book Writer and Illustrator.

Miss Wakefield will also provide the main prize, which is a set of limited edition Jamaican Children’s Books she authored.

The set consists of four books: Irie Butterfly; Irie Caterpillar; Back to Basics, Dancehall ABC; and Out of Many One People, The Story of Jamaica.

According to Miss Francis, everything about this competition is uniquely Jamaican and the intention is to feature more creative Jamaicans, because “we have a lot of talent but they are not featured enough”.

“Especially now, in light of the pandemic, they have a unique opportunity to capture the attention of Jamaican students,” she said.

“The Institute is committed to promoting excellent literature, the arts and the sciences; however, the Programmes Division is all about the Arts, so we are doing our part to highlight this kind of creativity,” she said. Miss Francis pointed out that the aim is also to get the parents involved.

“What we want them to do is to assist the students to print the illustrations and ensure that they are submitted,” she said.

The completed pieces are to be emailed to info@instituteofjamaica.com and posted on Instagram: @ioj_jamaica and @zartsyone; follow @ioj_jamaica and zartsyone on Instagram. Deadline for submission of entries is November 6, 2020.

The judges reserve the right to select the colouring deemed the most creative with the best presentation and finish, and the decision of the Judges is final.