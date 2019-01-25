Inspection Bodies Encouraged to Access Free Pre-Assessment

Story Highlights Inspection bodies in the private and public sectors are being encouraged by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jamaica National Agency for Accreditation (JANAAC), Sharonmae Shirley, to access the free pre-assessment that is being offered by the organisation until March 31.

According to Mrs. Shirley, the agency is offering free pre-assessments for the second consecutive year, as it recognises the importance of getting businesses accredited.

“We are offering free pre-assessments because we are in the business of facilitating our clients doing the right thing. This is to encourage them because accredited inspections will be better for Jamaica in the long run. By doing a free pre-assessment, they will be able to have an idea of what issues need to be addressed before they apply for an Inspection Board assessment,” she added.

The CEO noted that there are several advantages to becoming accredited through the agency.

“Inspection bodies will benefit from accreditation, as it is highly regarded internationally as a reliable indicator of technical competence. So, an inspection body that is accredited will assure their consumers that the service that they supply is accurate, reliable and impartial,” Mrs. Shirley explained.

JANAAC has a presence in seven CARICOM states, and has accredited one inspection body in Trinidad and is currently processing one locally.