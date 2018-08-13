Infrastructure Upgrading Continues in Mount Salem

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness. (File) + - Photo: Mark Bell Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness. (File) Story Highlights Work continues in the Mount Salem Zone of Special Operations (ZOSO) in St. James to improve community infrastructure and the physical environment.

A Ministry Paper tabled recently in the House of Representatives by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, said that the activities are aimed at transforming the lives of the residents while establishing a platform for improved livelihoods of future generations.





Work continues in the Mount Salem Zone of Special Operations (ZOSO) in St. James to improve community infrastructure and the physical environment.

A Ministry Paper tabled recently in the House of Representatives by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, said that the activities are aimed at transforming the lives of the residents while establishing a platform for improved livelihoods of future generations.

Among the initiatives is the zinc-fence substitution project, which will benefit over 82 households directly, with approximately 100 persons to be employed on a rotational basis.

“The Mount Salem Community Development Council will be implementing the project, which is in keeping with their increased capacity following training as a result of earlier programmes in the Zone,” the Ministry Paper noted.

Also, some 500 students are set to benefit from the rehabilitation of the Mount Salem Primary and Junior High School and the development of a new state-of-the-art infant school.

In addition, five roads, which account for approximately 90 per cent of the roadways in the community, are being upgraded.

The works are being carried out in three phases, with segments one and two already completed to include the Mount Salem Main Road and Barnett View.

The third phase will commence on completion of the zinc-fence removal project.

Meanwhile, National Energy Solutions Limited has started planting poles to facilitate electricity regularisation. The project will be coordinated with the zinc fence removal and road improvement works.

The National Water Commission (NWC) continues to improve water distribution and quality access to the residents. Over 115 householders have had their accounts regularised.

“As part of the coordinated approach, the laterals (underground lines) are being included to ensure the roadworks are not disturbed once they have been completed. Just over 360 households have benefitted to date from improvements in the quality of distribution,” the Paper noted.

On the matter of drain cleaning and removal of solid waste, this continues to ensure the cleanliness of the environs and provides employment for 79 community members.