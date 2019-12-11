Infrastructure Development Increasing Real Estate Demand – Mr. Shaw

Story Highlights Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Audley Shaw, is encouraging real estate professionals to prepare to meet the growing demand for realtor services in the coming years.

He noted that several infrastructural developments now under way, including the buildout of roads and highways, and other projects to come on stream, are creating increased demand for commercial and residential real estate.

“I encourage you all to ready yourselves because big things are happening. “Jamaica has a lot to offer and our growing real estate market is another vivid example of this.

“Real estate is a generally recognised gauge of the economic pulse of a country and, indeed, Jamaica’s pulse is throbbing with buoyancy and opportunities for even more growth,” Mr. Shaw added.

He was addressing day two of the Realtors Association of Jamaica (RAJ) International Realtors Conference and Expo 2019, at the Hilton Rose Hall Resort and Spa in Montego Bay, on Friday (December 6).

The conference showcased the Jamaican, Caribbean and Latin American real estate markets, and attracted more than 100 exhibitors and 1,000 participants, including realtors, developers, investors, financiers, fund managers, members of the public and other real estate professionals.

The event was held from December 5 to 8 under the theme, ‘Thinking globally, investing locally’.