Infant and Primary School Teachers to get Computers

Story Highlights Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Hon. Fayval Williams, says the Government is making huge investments in education, and scores of infant and primary school teachers will have new computers starting in January 2020.

According to Minister Williams, digital skills and digital literacy will become a fundamental part of educating children, and they must be equipped with competencies in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), as well as Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

She was delivering the keynote address at Petrojam’s 2019 scholarship awards luncheon, held today (August 23), at the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC) Resource Centre, on Marcus Garvey Drive, in St. Andrew.

Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Hon. Fayval Williams, says the Government is making huge investments in education, and scores of infant and primary school teachers will have new computers starting in January 2020.

According to Minister Williams, digital skills and digital literacy will become a fundamental part of educating children, and they must be equipped with competencies in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), as well as Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

She was delivering the keynote address at Petrojam’s 2019 scholarship awards luncheon, held today (August 23), at the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC) Resource Centre, on Marcus Garvey Drive, in St. Andrew.

“At the infant and primary level, our Tablets in School programme will be rolled out in 120 schools, impacting the lives of more than 4,000 students, and 1,800 teachers, this financial year,” she said

The Minister said the youth of the country have tremendous potential, and once it is harnessed, they can change the world, adding that the Government is committed to all people having opportunities to change their lives.

Some 37 top performing students from the Greenwich All-Age School and the St. Andrew Primary School, who performed exceptionally well in the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examinations, were recognised by Petrojam with cash, plaques, laptops, certificates and educational materials.

Minister Williams lauded parents and teachers for the success of the students, and urged the parents to continue the support, and “to create an environment in your homes which fuels the spirit of excellence.”

She also encouraged the students to remain top achievers. As you enter the next stage of your educational journey, I want you to remember that there is greatness inside you, and if you work hard and believe that you can achieve, then you will,” the Minister said.

The scholarship programme is an initiative of Petrojam’s Community Outreach Group, which started in 2006 with the awarding of five-year scholarships to the top Grade Six Achievement Test (GSAT) students from the Greenwich All Age School. In 2014, the programme was expanded to include students at the St. Andrew Primary School.