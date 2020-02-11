Industry Ministry To Push Four Priority Bills In 2020/21

They are the Jamaica Promotions (Amendment) Bill, the Trade Marks Act and Rules (Amendments), the Companies (Amendment) Bill and the Agro Investment Corporation (Amendment) Act.

This was announced by the Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, during his Throne Speech at the State Opening of Parliament on Tuesday (February 11).

The Jamaica Promotions (Amendment) Bill will provide for the implementation of a regulatory regime for the film and motion picture industry and to strengthen the local creative industries, while the Trade Marks Act and Rules (Amendments) will facilitate Jamaica becoming a part of the Madrid system and benefit from international registration.

As it relates to the Companies (Amendment) Bill, this will strengthen the disclosure of information relating to the beneficial owners of companies, while excluding listed public companies. The Agro Investment Corporation (Amendment) Act will ensure that focus is placed on investment in the local agricultural sector and management of the Agro-Parks and Agro-Economic Zones.

The Governor-General also noted that the Government’s three main priority initiatives in the areas of industry, commerce and agriculture for fiscal year 2020/21 are irrigation infrastructural development in response to the lack of a consistent water supply for agricultural production; continuation of the National Trade Facilitation Programme to continue to enhance the ease of doing business in Jamaica and thereby facilitate increased export activity; and the development of new industries, such as cannabis, bamboo, sea island cotton and castor beans.