Industry Minister Urges Business Collaboration with Muslim Community

Members of the country’s Muslim business community are being urged to seek collaboration and cooperation opportunities with the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce (JCC).
Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, who made the call, said that such partnerships could bring many more Muslim investors to Jamaica.
He was speaking recently at an Empowerment Seminar and Business Expo staged by Home Choice Enterprise Limited at The Knutsford Court Hotel in New Kingston.
In his address, Senator Hill lauded the host organisation for its “well-placed” support to Muslim and wider business communities locally.
He noted that this backing will help to advance a more inclusive and enabling business environment in Jamaica.
“The Government has been keen to ensure that all players in our commercial marketplace have a fair, transparent and equitable set of rules by which [entities should] conduct their business affairs.
“If our economy is to continue to grow, this group (Muslims) and, indeed, all productive business communities in Jamaica, must be supported by the right governance and legislative framework that promotes independence of thought, education, and an enabling business environment,” the Senator said.
The Minister further cited the younger Muslim community as a significant factor behind rapid growth in sectors such as manufacturing and distribution, logistics, engineering, and information and communications technology (ICT).
The Muslim community is a major source of revenue, pioneering business thought and leadership across many sectors in the Caribbean, which is among the most multi-religious populations globally.
As mentioned by the Pew Research Centre, Muslims make up the fastest-growing consumer group and is estimated at US$2.1 trillion. It is anticipated that the figure will increase to US$3 trillion by 2023.
Accordingly, there are clear opportunities for Jamaica to access new and larger export markets, including Pakistan, Indonesia, Arabia, Malaysia, and Guyana.