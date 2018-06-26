Industry Minister Lauds Partnership to Deliver Heavy-Duty Trucks

JN Bank Managing Director, Curtis Martin (left), are briefed on specifications of the Chinese-manufactured SHACMAN heavy-duty trucks by Chief Executive Officer of the Tank-Weld Group, Chris Bicknell, during Monday’s (June 25) launch of the local dealership at the Spanish Court Hotel, New Kingston. SHACMAN Jamaica comprises a partnership with the Tank-Weld Group, the country’s largest supplier of building materials, through its subsidiary Tank-Weld Equipment. JN Bank is facilitating loans for prospective clients. + - Photo: Adrian Walker JN Bank Managing Director, Curtis Martin (left), are briefed on specifications of the Chinese-manufactured SHACMAN heavy-duty trucks by Chief Executive Officer of the Tank-Weld Group, Chris Bicknell, during Monday’s (June 25) launch of the local dealership at the Spanish Court Hotel, New Kingston. SHACMAN Jamaica comprises a partnership with the Tank-Weld Group, the country’s largest supplier of building materials, through its subsidiary Tank-Weld Equipment. JN Bank is facilitating loans for prospective clients. Story Highlights Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, Hon. Audley Shaw, has endorsed the partnership forged between Jamaican firm, Tank-Weld Group and Chinese state-owned entity, SHACMAN, which manufactures heavy-duty trucks.

Under the collaboration, Tank-Weld Group, the largest supplier of building materials locally, through its subsidiary, Tank-Weld Equipment, will be the sole dealer for SHACMAN trucks in Jamaica.

Its upgrading involved the addition of a 3,200 sq. ft. showroom; a 12-bay workshop to facilitate pre-delivery inspections, maintenance and repairs; a 3,000 sq. ft. parts department with state-of-the-art inventory management software; and an on-site in-bond facility for housing up to 50 trucks.



Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, Hon. Audley Shaw, has endorsed the partnership forged between Jamaican firm, Tank-Weld Group and Chinese state-owned entity, SHACMAN, which manufactures heavy-duty trucks.

Under the collaboration, Tank-Weld Group, the largest supplier of building materials locally, through its subsidiary, Tank-Weld Equipment, will be the sole dealer for SHACMAN trucks in Jamaica.

SHACMAN Jamaica’s operations will be facilitated through Tank-Weld’s recently transformed purpose-built regional maintenance facility at Ferry in St. Catherine.

Its upgrading involved the addition of a 3,200 sq. ft. showroom; a 12-bay workshop to facilitate pre-delivery inspections, maintenance and repairs; a 3,000 sq. ft. parts department with state-of-the-art inventory management software; and an on-site in-bond facility for housing up to 50 trucks.

The partnership also involves JN Bank, which will provide commercial loans for persons purchasing the trucks, and is expected to go a far way in providing reliable units for local haulage contractors requiring heavy-duty vehicles.

SHACMAN Jamaica was formally launched during a ceremony at the Spanish Court Hotel, New Kingston, on Monday (June 25).

Mr. Shaw, who delivered the keynote address, described the partnership as an expansion in Jamaica’s longstanding relationship with the People’s Republic of China.

He noted that while the collaboration involved the Government of China, the other partner is an “eminent private-sector company”, and described the partnership as a “fantastic initiative”.

Mr. Shaw said the Government and people of Jamaica continue to be appreciative of the expanding relationship and growing partnership shared with their counterparts in China.

“I am very pleased to be associated with this (launch), because this initiative is part of the march towards increased productivity in the country,” he added.

For his part, Commercial Counsellor at the Chinese Embassy in Jamaica, Jianghong Fan, described the launch as a “historic moment” for the partnering stakeholders, as also relations between the countries.

He noted that the Chinese Government attaches “great importance” to this relationship, “and will work with Jamaica to promote sustained and in-depth growth of our friendly partnership for common development… to deliver real benefits to our two countries and people”.

Tank-Weld Equipment General Manager, John Ralston, described the partnership as “a revolution in (the local) trucking industry”.

JN Bank’s Managing Director, Curtis Martin, said the institution welcomes the opportunity to provide access to financing that will enable persons to purchase the trucks.

“Tank-Weld’s vast experience in construction and engineering gives it the perfect platform to deliver SHACMAN trucks to the Jamaican market. These are trucks which have proven their value across Asia, Europe, Africa and the Americas,” he noted.

The launch was also attended by representatives of SHACMAN’s Central and South America Regional office, headed by General Manager, Yan Xie.