Industry Minister Heads Trade Mission in Trinidad and Tobago

The two-day trade mission to Trinidad and Tobago, led by Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, is currently under way.
The mission, which will take place from March 9 to 10, will seek to expand co-operation in trade affairs between the two countries, with great focus being placed on creating and strengthening partnerships in the technology, finance, manufacturing and distribution, logistics and consulting services sectors.
It will also seek to strengthen the more than 59 years of diplomatic relationship between the two countries, through continued business engagements and government collaboration.
Through collaboration with the Jamaican High Commission in Trinidad, the Trinidad & Tobago Chamber of Industry & Commerce, Invest TT and the Trinidad & Tobago Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA), participants will be provided the opportunity to meet with key players within the various business sectors of both countries to expand networks and grow business.