Industry Minister Encourages JMEA Members to Export More

Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA) members are being encouraged by Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, to capitalise on the country’s export opportunities,
Speaking during a tour of the Wisynco Group’s state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in St. Catherine on Wednesday (November 9), Senator Hill said there is a US$4.5 billion gap in Jamaica’s trade with other countries.
“In other words, we import US$5.975 billion, and we export US$1.41 billion. I know you’re exporting. But I want to see you [Wisynco] and your fellow businesses in the JMEA, take on [more] exports,” the Minister urged.
JMEA President, John Mahfood, who also toured the facility, said the Wisynco Group “has the ability to find a way of being a significant exporter.”
“We all, as manufacturers, have to find that secret that will take us to the export market. We have the wherewithal; the economy is stable [and] we can do it. We just have to share the ideas and figure out how we’re all going to be successful,” he added.
Wisynco Group Chairman, William Mahfood, said the company is now focusing on how to build Brand Jamaica internationally.
“Jamaica, as a country, has a tremendous brand internationally, and Wisynco has recognised the opportunities with that brand and our production. So, we’re focused, very intensely, on building our exports,” he said.
Mr. Mahfood added that with the commitment to build foreign exchange earnings through exports, the company has been making significant capital investments.
“We’re making investments in our manufacturing process. We’re putting in a new water line, a new beverage manufacturing line [and] additional energy production. All of these investments culminated in what is the highest level of capital investment, as an organisation, Wisynco has ever done,” he added.
Currently, approximately 1,800 persons are employed by the Group, in addition to 450 contracted truck owners.
The company operates from its two main facilities, located at Lakes Pen and White Marl in St. Catherine.