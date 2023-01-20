Industry, Investment and Commerce Ministry’s 2023 Strategic Objectives Outlined

The Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce’s strategic objectives for 2023 will focus on increasing exports and local direct investments, and training unattached youth.

Portfolio Minister, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, outlined details of these during the Ministry’s Rebranding and Quality Recognition Ceremony on Wednesday (January 18), at the AC Hotel by Marriott in Kingston.

Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke, and executives of the Industry Ministry’s departments and agencies, were among the guests attending.

Senator Hill said the Ministry will be looking to meet the targetted objectives under its new unofficial brand, ‘Jamaica’s Business Ministry’, by collaborating with businesses, engaging trade missions, implementing legislative frameworks, and working closely with its relevant agencies and departments.

Senator Hill emphasised the importance of increasing exports, in order to significantly boost earnings generated for Jamaica.

“If we only keep selling to Jamaicans, we will never become a wealthy country. We cannot remain poor people… we must export to the world,” he said.

Consequently, Senator Hill advised, the Ministry and its agencies will be advocating for more local direct investments as financial institutions continue to provide the private sector with more opportunities for accessing capital.

“The banks have a lot of money to lend, because the Government is not borrowing; we stepped out of the market. So, you [the private sector] can have all the money you want,” he declared.

Senator Hill advised that businesses are the “largest providers of money that the Government spends”, which requires the Ministry to take a “laser-sharp focus” on helping, encouraging and facilitating these entities to excel and be profitable.

Meanwhile, the Minister said the training and certifying of approximately 400 unattached youth will be pursued through a programme with the HEART/NSTA Trust.

“We need to take them (youth) in. HEART/NSTA is working out a programme that will start… this month. We must train, because the businesspeople say they want [to employ] people,” he argued.

The Minister encouraged the business community to take greater responsibility in providing training opportunities for youth.

“What I found is many businesses overseas, especially in developed economies, [and] some very astute emerging market economies… are training their people well. If we don’t, we’re going to remain poor. Those of us who are privileged to lead must help them get to a better place,” Senator Hill stated.